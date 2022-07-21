CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $702,000.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PLW opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $37.56.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
