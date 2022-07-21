Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

