CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 50.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 28.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $9.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

