CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $418,128,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,031,563.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,923 shares of company stock worth $5,772,171. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average is $119.63. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.53.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

