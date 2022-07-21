WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

