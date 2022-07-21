CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $123.94 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average is $124.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

