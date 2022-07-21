Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,370 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

OTIS stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

