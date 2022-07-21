Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 9,348 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,982,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,217,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,173,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at 21.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 18.42 and a 200 day moving average of 23.92. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

