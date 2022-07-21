CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.