iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.