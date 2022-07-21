CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $66.43 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

