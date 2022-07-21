International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,337,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $119.35 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

