Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.09. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

