Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,540,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

