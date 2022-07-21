Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

NYSE BE opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 222,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 53,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

