Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 26.4% in June

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Invesco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Invesco by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Invesco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

