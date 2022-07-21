Americas Silver Corp Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 113.34%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USAS. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.48.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 157,990 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $2,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

