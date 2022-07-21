Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,189 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of STOR opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

