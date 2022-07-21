Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 464 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

