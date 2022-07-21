Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $9,284,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

CARR opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

