Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $585.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $558.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.38. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

