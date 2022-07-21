Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 60,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 219,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.