Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 212.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 28.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $252,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 6.63%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

