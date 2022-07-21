Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,317 shares of company stock worth $10,858,149 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

