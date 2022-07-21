Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,409 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

