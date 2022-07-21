Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.74. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

