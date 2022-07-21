Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 853 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $162.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day moving average is $206.03. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

