Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after buying an additional 555,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $94,106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

