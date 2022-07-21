Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,772,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,624,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TROW opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

