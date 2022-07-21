Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in CDK Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CDK Global by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

