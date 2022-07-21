Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after buying an additional 426,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after buying an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,028,000 after buying an additional 775,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,704,000 after buying an additional 188,542 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller purchased 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

