UBS Group Begins Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on A. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average of $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

