International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.34 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for International Business Machines in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.65. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.18 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

