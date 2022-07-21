Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $213.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $176.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average is $173.44. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Repligen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Repligen by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $5,817,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

