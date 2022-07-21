Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

