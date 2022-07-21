Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Corteva by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

