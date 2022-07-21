Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Targa Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

