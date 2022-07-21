Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $4,876,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $3,649,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

