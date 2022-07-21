Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 50,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

