Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $156.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.73.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

