Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

