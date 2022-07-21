Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Allstate Stock Down 0.2 %
ALL opened at $122.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.22. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
