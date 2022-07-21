Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $2.40 Million in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.5 %
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.
Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum
In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
