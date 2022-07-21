First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FNLIF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.60.

FNLIF stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

