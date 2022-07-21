First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $73.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.17.

First Solar Trading Up 3.3 %

FSLR stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,796 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $1,340,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $572,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $335,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

