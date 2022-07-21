Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at National Bank Financial

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Invesque Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:MHIVF opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Invesque has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Get Invesque alerts:

About Invesque

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.