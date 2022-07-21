Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at National Bank Financial

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Invesque Stock Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:MHIVF opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Invesque has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.
About Invesque
