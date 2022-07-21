Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.21.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

