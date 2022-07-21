Morgan Stanley Lowers Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target to $7.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

NYSE ETRN opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,366,000 after buying an additional 891,419 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 105,729 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,377,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

