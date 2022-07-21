Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.30 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $310.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.43 and its 200 day moving average is $317.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.2% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

