Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RVLV opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 226.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 189,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 44,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.